JOHNSON CITY - Lawrence Edward “Larry” Ecklund, 90, of Johnson City, died Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at the Johnson City Medical Center. He was a native of Rochester, NY, son of the late Paul A. and Gladys Mortimer Ecklund.
Larry was a retired Audio/Visual Supervisor for Eastman Chemical Co. and had been employed by Eastman Kodak prior to that. He was a Bachelor’s of Management graduate of SUNY and had also an AAS degree in photography from R. I. T.
Larry was a self-starter, who always was doing something, either with his church or other friends or family and was a born supervisor.
A longtime member of Our Saviour Lutheran Church where he led Social Ministry for many years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, James Ecklund.
Those left to cherish his memory, his wife of 69 years, Janet Hearns Ecklund; his sons, Eric (Barbara Hamby) Ecklund and Jon Ecklund; two daughters, Christy (James) Gillis and Laurel (Chris) Toft; seven grandchildren, Ginny, Leslie, James Matthew, Nathan, Sara, Andrew and Amy; ten great grandchildren, Chloe, Annabelle, Ezra, Ella Marie, Robbie, River, Emma Lyn, Eli, Milo and Finn; a sister-in-law, Dorothy Ecklund; one niece and three nephews.
A committal service will be conducted on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at 3:00 pm at Mountain Home National Cemetery under the direction of Rev. Mark Ceroglia. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the cemetery annex by 2:50 pm.
Memories and condolences may be shared via www.morrisbaker.com.
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City is serving the Ecklund family. (423) 282-1521