GRAY - Lawanda Jean Trent Depew, of Gray, Tennessee, passed away at The Waters of Bristol, in Bristol, Tennessee, on Sunday afternoon, September 4, 2022.
Mrs. Depew was a native of Gray and lived in the area for most of her life. She was of the Baptist faith and was a member of Cedar Creek Missionary Baptist Church in Gray, Tennessee. She was a 1963 graduate of Boones Creek High School. She dearly loved her grandchildren and her flowers. She also loved skating and was named the Skate Queen of Tennessee, and she was able to compete in the national competition in Miami, Florida, at the age of 17. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend and will always be loved and remembered.
In addition to her parents, Howard and Bertha Blevins Trent, Mrs. Depew was preceded in death by her brother, Allen Trent; granddaughter, Bailee Dove; and son-in-law, David Bryant.
Those left to cherish her memory include her loving husband of 38 years, Dr. Danny L. Depew; two daughters, Gay Bryant, and Kim Dove (Tommy); two brothers, Sherill Trent (Carolynn), and Larry Trent (Linda); and three grandchildren, Gracee Dove, Mason Bryant, and Josie Dove.
Mrs. Depew will be laid to rest at Washington County Memory Gardens on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at 2:00 PM. There will be a memorial service held later in the evening at Snyder’s Memorial Gardens, funeral home. Receiving of friends will be from 6-8:00 pm and the service will begin at 8:00 pm. Dr. Amos Lockhart and Pastor Robert Fultz will be officiating the service. Friends and family will be serving as pallbearers.