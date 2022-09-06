GRAY - Lawanda Jean Trent Depew, of Gray, Tennessee, passed away at The Waters of Bristol, in Bristol, Tennessee, on Sunday afternoon, September 4, 2022.

Mrs. Depew was a native of Gray and lived in the area for most of her life. She was of the Baptist faith and was a member of Cedar Creek Missionary Baptist Church in Gray, Tennessee. She was a 1963 graduate of Boones Creek High School. She dearly loved her grandchildren and her flowers. She also loved skating and was named the Skate Queen of Tennessee, and she was able to compete in the national competition in Miami, Florida, at the age of 17. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend and will always be loved and remembered.

