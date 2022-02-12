JONESBOROUGH - Laurie Clements, 64, of Jonesborough, went home to be with our Lord on Wednesday, February 9, 2022.
Laurie was born in Alma, Michigan. After receiving her bachelor’s degree in Christian education and counseling, she and her two children moved to Tennessee. Laurie later received her Master of Education at Milligan.
She became the director at Hospitots Child Care Center, where she loved to watch the children grow.
Laurie enjoyed traveling with her husband, watching her grandchildren grow into the young adults they are becoming, and going to their various sporting events. As a member of Boones Creek Christian Church, she loved her Lord and Savior, and enjoyed singing in the choir and attending bible study.
She is preceded in death by: father, Charles Main and his wife Mary Jane Main; mother, Lynn Gallagher-Main; and son, Terry McKay Jr.
Those surviving include: loving and devoted husband, Kevin Clements; daughter, Bethany Alley and husband Bobby; and grandchildren, Grayson Alley, Sydney Alley, and Brianna Lucas.
Laurie’s family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Thursday, February 17, 2022, at Boones Creek Christian Church. A funeral service will follow immediately after at 7:00 PM, officiated by Pastor David Clark. Honorary pallbearers are: John Main, Alan Main, Bobby Alley, Grayson Alley, Richard Tirado and Mike Nappy.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family via www.morrisbaker.com.
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the family. (423) 282-1521.