JOHNSON CITY - Laura Shea Trent, age 23, Johnson City, was embraced by Jesus and carried to her Heavenly Home on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.
Our precious daughter, Laura Shea Trent, was given to us, Mark Trent and Kimberly Feathers Trent, on December 17, 1996. We are so thankful for the beautiful memories of the twenty-three years we had with her.
Laura was preceded in death by her grandparents, Lyle and Mary Feathers and her great-grandparents.
Left to cherish her memory in addition to her parents are; step-parent, Karen Randolph; sisters, Stacy (Brandon) Meade and Sarah (Tahar) Trent; brother, Aaron Trent; step-sister, Ali Randolph; step-brother, Wil Randolph; grandparents, Sherrill & Carolyn Trent; her special Aunt Shona (Barry) Stoots; Uncle Kirk Trent; boyfriend, Noah Sedam; she was the best aunt to Alexis and Brooklyn; special cousins; Brooke, Brittney (Rob), Luke, Wyatt and Madison; and a host of cousins, friends and family; and two cats she adored, Dexter and Colby.
Laura Shea made the most important decision of her life on January 14, 2007 by accepting Jesus Christ as her Savior. On that very day Jesus prepared her a home in Heaven. She was a Charter Member of Lighthouse Baptist Church.
Laura Shea was a 2015 graduate of Science Hill School. She played many sports and excelled on the Girls SHHS Wrestling Team, going to State her Freshman year, bringing home first place. She was employed at Poblano’s. She was a beautiful soul inside and out, with such a sweet spirit. She was an “old soul” and so creative, she could find a button and make something beautiful with it. She loved flowers, sewing, quilting, and could make anything.
Funeral services will be conducted 2:00 pm Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Brother Steve Ferguson officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:00-2:00 pm Saturday prior to the service. Graveside services will follow at Eden Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Aaron Trent, Brandon Meade, Tahar Ferradji, Noah Sedam, Collin Vandersommen, Luke Ferguson, Rob Williams and Isaac Maas.
Memorial donations may be made to Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter 3411 North Roan Street Johnson City, TN 37601.
Condolences may be sent to the Trent family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
