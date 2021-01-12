JOHNSON CITY - Laura Moore, age 64 of Johnson City, Tennessee, passed away on Saturday, January 9, 2021 in the Franklin Woods Community Hospital. She was the daughter of Buck LaRoy and Georgia Fulkerson LaRoy, born to them on November 18, 1956 in Bloomington, Illinois. She united in marriage to Charles Moore, and together they owned and operated Interstate Graphics in Johnson City, Tennessee. She was a graduate of Rogersville High School and later attended Walters State. She also was a member of and attended the Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church.
Along with her husband, Charles Moore, she is preceded in death by her father, Buck LaRoy; her paternal grandparents, Fate and Laura LaRoy and her maternal grandparents, Levi and Essie Fulkerson.
Laura is survived by her loving mother, Georgia LaRoy; a brother, Tommy LaRoy (Sue), a special niece, Telia Smith (Mark); a great niece and nephew, Anastasia (Ana) Smith and Colton Miller; and a step-son, J.R. Moore. She is also survived be a host of many other cousins, aunts, uncles and dear friends left behind to cherish her memory.
A funeral service for Laura Moore will be conducted on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at 7:00 P.M. in the chapel of Tetrick Funeral Services with Rev. Jodie Jenkins officiating.
The family will receive friends at Tetrick Funeral Services on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 after 5:00 P.M. until the hour of service at 7:00 P.M.
Laura will be laid to rest in the Highland Cemetery in Rogersville, Tennessee following a committal service on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 1:00 P.M. Tim Harrell, J.R. Moore, Robby Childress and Doyle Moore will serve as pallbearers. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery no later than 12:50 P.M.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City, TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Moore Family.