Laura Lou Atkins Higgins was born on November 30 1947. She lived with her current husband Theldon Higgins in Foley Alabama until her passing January 27 2021.
She was born in Jacksonville Florida to John B Thomas and Laura Thomas. John B was a boiler maker that moved his family all up and down the east coast.
Laura along with her two sisters Ann Beavers and Martha Pilleterti along with two brothers John B Thomas II and Walter Thomas all shared stories about how much fun that offered them surfing, diving, boating, and fishing all the different beaches.
The Thomas’s moved to Johnson city in 1964-65 where she graduated from Science Hill high school after which she met and married Randy Atkins and they had their only child Brian who is wed to Karen.
The rest of Thomas’s continued their journey to Birmingham Alabama where Ann wed Simms Beavers,
Martha wed Ben Pilleteri, Walter Thomas wed Juanita and moved to the Foley Alabama area which Laura moved to some years ago.
John B Thomas II lived in Spartanburg SC with his wife Angie.
Each of her brothers and sisters had several children and grandchildren.
She was a lifelong Seventh Day Adventist and sang with Sweet Adelines for several years.
Her son Brian gave her two grandchildren. The older grandchild is Brittany Atkins. She has two daughters with Jeremy Aldridge. They are Maggie and Braelyn.
Shane Atkins is the younger of the two. He is wed is Ashley Atkins and they have a daughter named Raven Thea and an unborn son Laura did get to learn about.
Brittany said it best with
“She is in a place now where she will have no burdens to carry and we can remember the fun we all had with her while not forgetting the lessons she taught us from the bad things we did.”
Laura wished to be cremated and not have any service at this time.