LAKEWOOD, CO - Laura Kate (Edwards) Cook passed away at Applewood Our House Memory Care in Lakewood, CO on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. Born April 11, 1933, in Jonesborough, Tenn., she was the daughter of Earnest and Velva (McIntosh) Edwards. Laura and her five siblings grew up around Jonesborough, and eventually settled on a farm in Sulphur Springs, TN.

Laura graduated from Sulphur Springs High School in 1951. In 1952, after one year at East Tennessee State College, Laura took the bold step of moving to Washington, DC to work as a clerk for the Navy. While there, she met William John Cook of Des Moines, IA who was serving in the Army. It’s a classic story–Bill had been seeing Laura’s roommate, and the roommate stood him up one evening, so he invited Laura out. They were united in marriage on May 23, 1953, at Bethany Baptist Church in Washington, DC.