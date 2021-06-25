Laura Denny Boy, 75, Boones Creek Community, died unexpectedly Thursday, June 24, 2021, at her home, following a lengthy illness.
Laura was born in Johnson City and was a lifelong Washington County resident. She was a daughter of the late Robert Stanley and Elizabeth Aneita Carathers Denny.
Laura was a 1963 graduate of University School, then received nurses training from Baptist Hospital, Knoxville, receiving her Degree and Registered Nursing license.
She began her nursing career with the Johnson City Eye Clinic, then worked several years in Labor and Delivery at the former Johnson City Memorial Hospital then Johnson City Medical Center. Prior to her retirement, Laura worked in Pre and Post Natal Home Health Care.
She was a lifelong member of the former Snow Memorial Baptist Church.
Laura loved spending time cooking and entertaining her family and neighbors.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lt. Col. George E. Boy, in 2020.
Laura is survived by three sons, George Robert “Robby” Boy and wife Sharon, Chris E. Boy, and Jonathan K. Boy, all of Boones Creek; two sisters, Aneita Denny Wilcox and husband Larry, Amelia Island, FL, Patricia “Trish” Denny Roller and husband Kent, Unicoi; three grandchildren, Jacob Robertson Boy and Sophia Elizabeth Boy, both of Simpsonville, SC, Dylan Lynn Boy, White Pine; several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be conducted Sunday, June 27, 2021, at 4:00 P.M., from the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home, with Rev. Tim Adkins, officiating.
The family will receive friends Sunday prior to the service from 2:00-4:00 P.M. in the East Parlor of the funeral home.
The graveside committal service will be held Monday at 12:00 P.M. in Monte Vista Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Scot Hamilton, Tony Slaughter, Gerald Green, Jeff Larimer, Jeff Shipley, Jason Poteat, Craig Cobb and Devin Bennett. Those planning to attend are to meet at the cemetery by 11:50 A.M. Monday.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.appfh.net.
Appalachian Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 800 E. Watauga Ave., Johnson City, TN 37601, is honored to serve the Boy family. (928-6111)