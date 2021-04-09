JOHNSON CITY - Laura "Betty" Crowe Berry, 81, of Johnson City passed away from a brief illness at the Johnson City Medical Center on April 8, 2021. Betty was the daughter of the late Thomas Jefferson Crowe & Vera Mottern Crowe. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Ella Crowe Skinner & June Crowe Young Fleming, & one brother Norman Crowe.
Betty graduated from Happy Valley High School in 1957 & married Hugh B. Berry the same year. At the end of her career she retired from the Elizabethton Electric System. She was a member of First United Methodist Church, Johnson City.
She is survived by her brother Robert Crowe & wife Elsie, several nieces & nephewswho were all very special to her. Betty had so many special friends that she loved with all her heart.
Special thanks to the Doctors & ICU nurses at JCMC who gave Betty such special loving care. -
Graveside services will be held on Sunday, April 11, 2021 at 1p, HappyValley Memorial Park, 2708 Elizabethton Hwy, Johnson City. Scott Huskins, a friend & the Funeral Director, will hold a brief service.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Bayless Scholarship Fund, PO Box 498, Milligan College, TN 37682. Betty served as secretary there for many years.
Scott Huskins Funeral & Cremation Services are in charge of thearrangements scotthuskins.com