Laura “Becky” Netherland, age 64, passed away on August 26, 2020, at Johnson City Medical Center.
Becky was born in Johnson City, Tennessee. She was the daughter of the late George and Blanche Adams.
Becky was preceded in death by her husband, Gary Netherland and her best friend, Melissa Kreeger.
Survivors include her sister, Melissa Honeycutt and brother in law, Roger Honeycutt; nieces, Alexandra Honeycutt and Savannah Honeycutt; uncle, Jim McKinney; aunt, Carolyn McKinney; and special friends, Charles Kreeger, Chandler Kreeger, and Heather Rigsby.
A graveside service will be held at Mountain Home National Cemetery.
