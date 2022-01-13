ELIZABETHTON - Laura Ann Hampton, 55, Elizabethton passed away Tuesday, January 11, 2022 in the Johnson City Medical Center. She was a native of Johnson City. Laura was a lifetime member of the Happy Valley Church of Jesus Christ. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, William “Ed” Phillips and Elizabeth Phillips and her maternal grandparents, Lee and Leona Street.
Survivors include her parents, Jerry and Linda Street Phillips of Johnson City; her husband, Charles “Chuck” Hampton; her son, Austin Hampton of Elizabethton; her granddaughter, Adalyn Jo Hampton; a brother, Wayne Phillips of Gray; a sister, Sharon Bennett of Johnson City; nephews, Landon Murray and Jared Phillips; a special friend, Ann Cardwell; also several aunts and uncles.
A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at 6:00 PM Monday, January 24, 2022 in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home, 800 E. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City with Pastor Donny Reagan and Mr. Wes Willis officiating. The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM until the service hour.
Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com. Arrangements by Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City. 423-928-2245.