Launa Ford, age 92, went home to be with her husband on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 from Holston Valley Medical Center. She was born July 5, 1928 in Washington County, TN to the late Hugh and Eleanor Hawk Cornwell.
Launa was a good hearted and meticulous woman who worked hard and took pride in the things she did. She was a 23 year employee of Hamilton bank, now SunTrust, in Gray, TN. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, and homemaking. Although terrified of snakes she loved to tend to her garden. She had devoted much of her time in caring for her sister, Shirley, over the last few years. She enjoyed spending quality time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren when they would come for the occasional visits from out of town. She was a woman of the Lord and a member of Colonial Heights Baptist Church. Although, she had not been able to attend church in some time she remained current on Sunday school studies.
Launa is preceded in passing by her loving parents; husband of 60 years, Johnny Glen Ford; sisters, Margaret Fox and Reba Hall and infant brother, Robert Lee Cornwell.
Those left to cherish her memory are her two devoted sons, Scott and Eric Ford; grandchildren, Madison, Morgan and Melissa Ford; two great-grandchildren, McKenzie Honeycutt and Paisley Ford and sister, Shirley Cornwell. Several nieces, nephews and cousins also remain to carry on her legacy.
A graveside service to honor Launa’s life will be held Saturday, June 11, 2020 at 2:00pm at the East Tennessee Cemetery in Sullivan County. The service will be officiated by Clint Andrews, Minister.
