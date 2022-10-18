RIO RANCHO, NM - Funeral services for Lattie Lynn Ledford, 73, of Rio Rancho, New Mexico, formerly of Lufkin, was held Friday, September 30, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at Huntington First Baptist Church with Dr. Darryl Smith and Pastor Byron Smith officiating. Graveside services with military honors followed in Fielder Memorial Cemetery. Immediately afterward a reception was held in the Huntington First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall.

Lattie Lynn Ledford, loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away on the morning of Monday, September 12, 2022. Lattie was known for his generous heart, great sense of humor and fatherly advice.

