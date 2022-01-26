JOHNSON CITY - Lattie Floyd Collins, Jr., 82, Johnson City, passed away Thursday, January 20, 2022, at Lakebridge, A Waters Community.
Lattie was born in Alabama to the late Lattie Collins, Sr. and Milner Macnese Collins.
Lattie obtained his PhD in Physics from Tulane University. After graduation, Lattie became a Professor and Chairman of the Physics Department at ETSU. Also, during Lattie’s time at ETSU, he was an Interim Dean of Arts and Sciences, Interim Vice President and Med School Advisor, who always put his students first.
Lattie was an Elder of Covenant Presbyterian Church and attended for close to 50 years. He was also a member of Metropolitan Kiwanis Club.
In addition to his parents, Lattie was preceded in death by: his wife of 61 years, Jeter Collins, who passed away in June of 2021; and one son, Lattie Collins III.
Survivors include: one son, Ted Collins; and one granddaughter, Hannah “Val” Jeter Collins.
A memorial service for Lattie and Jeter is tentatively scheduled for late February.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the Collins family.