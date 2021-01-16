JONESBOROUGH - Larry Wayne Carver, 73, of Jonesborough, died on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at his residence. He was a native of Jonesborough, son of the late Sherman Robert and Reba Goff Carver.
Larry was a farmer who worked for Carter and Carter Machinery.
He loved fishing, dirt track and all other forms of automobile racing, pitching horseshoes, playing Rook and being with his grandchildren, also living off the land as a farmer. Larry was the first man in Tennessee to roll hay with a hayroller.
In addition to his parents, a brother, Freddie Carver and two sisters, Shirley Lones and Paula Good all preceded him in death.
Those left to cherish his memory, a son Tim Carver; four daughters, Angela Hale, Christine Mounts, Connie Lowe, and Debra Barkley; two brothers, Cecil Carver and Billy Carver; three sisters, Rhonda Collins, Geraldine Tester and Linda Hicks; twelve grandchildren and seven great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be conducted on Monday, January 18, 2021 at 3:30 pm at the Washington County Memory Gardens under the direction of Pastor Jeremy Clark. Active pallbearers will be: Austin, Andrew, Josh and Michael Carver; Jeremy Clark; Lee and Phillip Mounts; Honorary pallbearers will be: granddaughters, Kiersten and Callie Barkley; Kattie and Kassie Lowe and Alyshea Hale. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the cemetery by 3:20 pm.
Memorials may be made in the form of contributions to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
