JONESBOROUGH - Larry Wayne Benfield, 50, of Jonesborough, passed away Sunday, October 10, 2021, at the Abundant Christian Living Community, Johnson City.
Larry was a Lifelong resident of Washington County. He was the son of Larry and Margie Benfield.
He was preceded in death by one brother, Terry Benfield and his grandparents.
Larry enjoyed going to the Dawn of Hope, NASCAR and watching TV.
Survivors include his father and mother, Larry and Margie Benfield; one sister, Dawn Gross; one brother, Chris Benfield; two nieces; two nephews; several aunts and uncles.
The family would like to express a special thank you to Dr. Celso Ebeo and the staff at Abundant Christian Living Community.
Services will be held at a later date.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604, is honored to serve the Benfield family. (423) 610-7171