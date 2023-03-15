JOHNSON CITY - Larry Steven Freeman, Sr., 78, of Johnson City, Tennessee, and formerly Painesville, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at his home.
Larry was born in Painsville on October 13, 1944, to the late Hugh and Alice Berndson Freeman. He graduated from Harvey High School and went on to earn a Bachelor of Science degree in Healthcare Administration with a minor in Business Management from ETSU. Larry’s career was in welding, mostly in the oil and gas industry.
Larry married the love of his life, Jacqueline Blackwell Freeman, on October 24, 1969. They lived in Johnson City for over 30 years and together they raised nine children.
Larry attended services at Discover Pentecost Church.
He loved art, especially painting, wood cutting, and metal work. He also enjoyed cooking and baking.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Jacqueline, in 2017; and brother, Ray Freeman.
Those left to cherish his memory include his children, Jeffrey (Kim) Freeman, Michael (Michelle) Freeman, Tony (Susan) Freeman, Todd (Marsha) Freeman, Darryl (Melinda) Freeman, Tonya (Gary) Howard, Eric Freeman, Samantha Freeman, and Steven (Teresa) Freeman; 22 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 9:30-11:00 am on Friday, March 17, 2023, at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. A funeral will immediately follow, at 11:00 am, under the direction of Pastor Calvin Grimm. A committal service will commence at 12:00 pm, at Monte Vista Memorial Park.