JOHNSON CITY - Larry Steven Freeman, Sr., 78, of Johnson City, Tennessee, and formerly Painesville, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at his home.

Larry was born in Painsville on October 13, 1944, to the late Hugh and Alice Berndson Freeman. He graduated from Harvey High School and went on to earn a Bachelor of Science degree in Healthcare Administration with a minor in Business Management from ETSU. Larry’s career was in welding, mostly in the oil and gas industry.

