ELIZABETHTON - Larry “Steve” Tester, age 73, of Elizabethton, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at the Johnson City Medical Center. He is survived by his loving family and only granddaughter, Eden Tester, who was his pride and joy.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to the Parkinson’s Association, 135 Parkinson Avenue, Staten Island, NY 10305.
There will be a private service at Mountain Home National Cemetery at a later date.
The family would like to especially thank the doctors and staff of the Johnson City Medical Center for their love and care given to Steve during his illness.
Online condolences may be shared with the family on our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Larry and his family are in the care of Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton. Office 423-542-2232, service information line, 423-543-4917.