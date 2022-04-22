WATAUGA - Larry Roger Hammons, 80, Watauga, passed away Thursday, April 21, 2022, at Sycamore Shoals Hospital, Elizabethton, TN, following an extended illness.
Larry was born in Carter County to the late Fred and Geneva Campbell Hammons.
Larry graduated from Elizabethton High School in 1960. He continued his education at Milligan College. Then he went on to proudly serve in the United States Air Force. Next, Larry worked for Hoffmann Aircraft and then Sunshine biscuits, Inc in Lenexa, KS.
In June of 1969, Larry met the love of his life, Linda, at Watauga Christian Church. On August 15, 1970, Larry and Linda were married and began a very blessed life together. Life brought Larry and Linda to central Illinois, where he worked for Swift and Co. Larry attended Johnson University (Bible College) graduating in 1975. He pastored and preached in Mississippi, South Carolina, Illinois and Tennessee. He loved to tell everyone that the Lord loved them. Larry worked several positions before going to work for the City of Elizabethton as quality control for the water department. He retired in 2004 after 13 years.
In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by: one infant brother; one cousin, Robert Campbell; one sister-in-law, Nilah Groves Mills; and one brother-in-law, Charles Brubaker.
Survivors include: his wife of 51 years, Linda Lee Hammons; two sons, Roger Hammons and his wife Sarah and Daniel Hammons and his wife Stephanie; two grandchildren, Alexis Norris and her husband Justin, and Chesnee Hammons; two great grandchildren, Knox and Nash; one sister, Gail Brubaker; nieces and nephews, Chris Brubaker and his wife Carrie, Michael Brubaker and his wife Jennifer, Sarah Woods and her husband Ben and nine great nieces and nephews; niece, Jennifer Schmale, and sons, Abe Schmale and his wife Hannah and Jacob Schmale; special cousins, Jana Lisa Hicks and her husband Dennis, Kristen Campbell and son Gabe , Kendra Hicks, Joey Campbell and his wife Paula and Jeffrey Campbell. And many cousins.
The family would like to thank all the CNAs at Hillview Home Care, especially Bridget Fletcher and Teresa Baines, recently the nurses at Sycamore Shoals, and Dr. Ronald Blackmore and his staff. Also, all the caregivers that have been involved in Larry’s care for their tremendous care and treatment given to Larry throughout his eleven-year illness. Also, a special thank you to all the prayer warriors that have shown such kindness and support during these difficult times. Larry’s Saturday morning prayer group and everyone at Frist Christian Church, thank you for your prayers.
The family of Larry Hammons will receive friends from 5 PM until 7 PM Sunday, April 24, 2022, at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at 7 PM with Pastor Donald Mushayamunda officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Johnson University, Knoxville, TN at https://johnsonu.edu/donate/tennessee/ or First Christian Church, Johnson City, TN at https://my.fcc-jc.org/default.aspx?page=3361 or a charity of your choice.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the Hammons family via www.morrisbaker.com. Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Hammons family. (423) 282-1521