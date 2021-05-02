ROAN MOUNTAIN - Larry R. Shell, age 72, of Roan Mountain went home to be with the Lord following an extended illness Friday, April 30, 2021 at Johnson City Medical Center. Larry was born in Elizabethton to the late Lacy and Dora Buck Shell.
Larry was a hard worker, who loved his family. He worked at TPI for many years and was of the Baptist faith. He was a member of Roan Mountain Masonic Lodge #566. His favorite hobbies were camping and woodworking. The things he enjoyed most were listening to bluegrass music, gardening and visiting with his many friends.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Sandra Kay Shell; sister, Bobbie Shell; son, Richard Shell (Chandrea); and grandson, Dalton Shell, all of Roan Mountain.
A visitation to memorialize the life of Larry Shell will be conducted from 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm, Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at Evergreen Freewill Baptist Church, Morgan Branch Road, Roan Mountain. A private family committal will be held at a later date.
The family would like to thank Will Hughes, Rudolph Campbell, John Henry McCoury, Davita Smoky Mountain Dialysis, and Ballad Health doctors and staff.
Online condolences may be shared with the family on our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com.