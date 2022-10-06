Larry “Mushy” Marshall Oct 6, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CHURCH HILL - Larry “Mushy” Marshall, age 66 of Church Hill, TN went to be with the Lord on Tuesday,October 4, 2022.The family will receive friends Saturday, October 8, 2022 from 11 to 1 PM at Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA.Funeral service will follow at 1 PM with Pastor Danny Sykes officiating.Graveside service will follow at Temple Hill Memorial Cemetery, Castlewood, Virginia.Pallbearers will be family and friends.In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Colonial Funeral Home to assist the family with funeral expenses.Online condolences may be made to the Marshall family by visiting our website at www.colonialfhscott.comCOLONIAL FUNERAL HOME, Weber City, VA is honored to serve the family of Larry “Mushy” Marshall. Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Va Hill Larry Marshall Internet Christianity Architecture Cemetery Funeral Home Weber City Memorial Recommended for you ON AIR