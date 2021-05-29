A Celebration of life for Larry Murphy is planned for Sunday, June 13, 2021 from 1:00 to 4:00 PM on the veranda at the BlackThorn Club, 1501 Ridges Drive, Jonesborough, TN 37659. If you have a special memory of Larry, please share it with the family in written form. A basket will be provided for these memories at the Club. A fly-over will take place at 1:30 ( weather permitting) with Larry’s dear friends as pilots saying a final goodbye. The Family of Larry Murphy.