PINEY FLATS - Larry King, age 80, of Piney Flats, Tennessee, after a short battle with multiple myeloma and plasma cell leukemia, got drawn on the last big Deer hunt of his life on October 1st, 2020 and went to the mountain with the one true Game Warden. Larry was such a formidable foe that MM had to be extra sneaky and took advantage of his high pain tolerance in order to rear its ugly head at an extremely advanced stage.
Larry was born on July 9, 1940 to Arden L. and Daisy B. King who preceded him in death along with brothers Ray and Albert King, sisters Julia Ann Ford and Hilda Winkle.
He is survived by his wife, of 56 years, Jean King, daughter Lisa King Miller and husband Ronnie Miller of Chattanooga. Granddaughter Lynli Miller Rhoney, husband Corey and great granddaughter Kingsley Jo of Knoxville. Grandson and hunting partner Rhys Miller and wife Sierra of New York City. Several special nephews and nieces. Special friends Roy Myers and Ruth Webb. Canine daughter Roxie Lou.
Larry was a lifelong resident of Piney Flats, attended Mary Hughes School, was a US Army veteran and a retired electrician. He was an avid hunter and enjoyed weekly trips to his cabin. He and Roy continued these trips all summer right up to the week before he went on his heavenly hunt.
A memorial service will be planned and announced at a later time.
The family would like to thank Dr. Brion Jones for his persistence and assistance in finding out what was causing Larry’s pain, along with Dr. Scott McDonald. Amedysis Hospice Nurses, care techs and chaplain for their end of life care. The family would like to remind medical professionals, that care for geriatric patients, to please get to know their Patient’s lifestyle in order to better recognize when pain is not just “something that happens to old people” as well as please answer the hard questions, from patients, openly and honestly so as not to cause undue stress with unnecessary medical treatments.
