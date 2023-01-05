Larry Jay Shepherd passed away suddenly December 25, 2022, with his children by his side.
Larry was born January 4, 1963, to Nancy Ann Harvey Earnhardt and Lawrence Shepherd. He grew up in East Tennessee. He was raised with a strong Christian faith, served as a Sunday school teacher in his early years, and eventually became a member of First Christian Church with his wife and children.
Larry is preceded in death by his parents, Nancy Ann Harvey Earnhardt and Lawrence Shepherd, and his beloved aunt and uncle, Bobby and Jay Bass.
Larry is survived by his children, daughter Emily Shepherd and son Andrew Shepherd both of Atlanta, Georgia; brother, Mark Shepherd (Lori); sisters Robin Chambers (Randy) and Amber Coons (Jack);
the mother of his children, Gina Fisher Shepherd; several nieces and nephews; and lifelong friends TC Daniel, David Webb, and Danny Estep.
Larry attended Science Hill High School in Johnson City, TN where he was a member of the band and the golf team. He attended Northeast State Community College and East Tennessee State University. He pursued a career in sales where he remained throughout his life.
Larry was a simple man who preferred to focus on the good things in life. He loved his family and friends. He was an animal lover. He enjoyed his time outside and studying the stars. He was an eclectic music lover and a talented musician who could play several instruments. He had a majestic personality, lit up every room he entered, and always brought a smile to the face of anyone who was in his presence.
The family will have a private service Saturday, January 7th at 1:30PM followed by a celebration of life at Rocks Wood Fired Pizza and Grill from 3-5PM, open to everyone. Bring your favorite memories to share as we spend a little time together celebrating Larry by encompassing the spirit of all the things he loved - his family, friends, pizza, beer, and good music.
Emily and Andrew have chosen cremation. They will be able to travel with their father and spread his ashes in all the places they travel. Final arrangements provided by Mountain Empire Cremation and Burial Services in Jonesborough TN.
Honorary Pallbearers: Andrew Shepherd, Mark Shepherd, Rodney Greenway, Matt Steward, Graison Greenway, TC Daniel, David Webb, Danny Estep, and Jason Owens.
In lieu of flowers and in honor of Larry’s love for the outdoors, animals, and the study of the stars, the family requests that donations be made to Bays Mountain Park Association in his memory.