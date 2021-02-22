ELIZABETHTON - Larry Gilbert Stout, 72, Elizabethton, went to be with his Lord, Sunday, February 21, 2021 in the Johnson City Medical Center, surrounded by his family. A native of Carter County, he was a son of the late Gilbert Herman & Anness Guinn Stout. Larry was a 1966 graduate of Happy Valley High School. He was a retired fork lift operator for Wrenn Handling of Knoxville. Larry was a faithful and active member of Harvest Baptist Church where he had served as Music Director for several years. He had gone on several Missionary Journeys with the church. He was a member of the Elizabethton Car Club. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years Patricia Ann Hatley Stout who died March 16, 2018 and a sister: Marion Jane Presnell.
Survivors include his son: Larry Douglas Stout, Abingdon, Virginia. Two Brothers: Gary (Helen) Stout, Elizabethton and Tom (Vivian) Stout, Kingsport. A Sister: Phyllis Grindstaff. Several nieces & Nephews.
A Service to Celebrate the life of Larry Stout will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, February 25, 2021 in Memorial Funeral Chapel with Pastor Mark Garrard officiating. Interment will follow in Happy Valley Memorial Park. Active Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Honorary Pallbearers will be his church family, and members of the Elizabethton Car Club. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in memory of Larry to the Harvest Baptist Church, 309 East F Street, Elizabethton, Tenn. 37643. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
