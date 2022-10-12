ELIZABETHTON - Larry Gene “Papaw” Sumner, age 72, of Elizabethton, TN passed away Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at Johnson City Medical Center. He was born in Bristol, VA to the late Dewey and Ethel Sumner. Larry retired from Alemite as a machinist and held other jobs in auto parts with Bunton Chevrolet, AutoZone, Parts Depot and Sherwood. At a young age his dad always told him to learn more than one trade and he would never be out of work, and he was right.

Larry was an avid golfer and Tennessee Volunteers fan and a proud part owner of the Green Bay Packers. He enjoyed playing golf with his brother Jerry and two sons, Dewey and Allen along with J.D., Jeff and R.V and he loved to get his boat out on the lake to go fishing. He was a master craftsman in woodworking having built many items that are in his home. Larry took up Bob Ross style painting in 1992 and sold most of his paintings. He was a jack of all trades and a Mr. Fix It or as his brother would call him “Mr. Goodwrench.”

