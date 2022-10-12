ELIZABETHTON - Larry Gene “Papaw” Sumner, age 72, of Elizabethton, TN passed away Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at Johnson City Medical Center. He was born in Bristol, VA to the late Dewey and Ethel Sumner. Larry retired from Alemite as a machinist and held other jobs in auto parts with Bunton Chevrolet, AutoZone, Parts Depot and Sherwood. At a young age his dad always told him to learn more than one trade and he would never be out of work, and he was right.
Larry was an avid golfer and Tennessee Volunteers fan and a proud part owner of the Green Bay Packers. He enjoyed playing golf with his brother Jerry and two sons, Dewey and Allen along with J.D., Jeff and R.V and he loved to get his boat out on the lake to go fishing. He was a master craftsman in woodworking having built many items that are in his home. Larry took up Bob Ross style painting in 1992 and sold most of his paintings. He was a jack of all trades and a Mr. Fix It or as his brother would call him “Mr. Goodwrench.”
Larry never met a stranger. He had the gift of Gab with always a smile on his face. He knew how to make others smile and could leave a first impression that no one could forget. Larry would drop whatever he was doing to help anybody that needed it. He never turned anyone away until he became sick.
Everyone said that he was the strongest person they ever met in his battle with bone cancer. No one knew how much pain he was in except Darlene. He tried to hide it around his family and friends and kept a sense of humor always.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 31 years, Frances Darlene Waldrop Sumner; two sons, Dewey Sumner and wife Dina, of Texas and John Sumner and wife Angel, of Bluff City; step-son, Ricky Guinn, Jr. and Patricia, of Elizabethton; five grandchildren, Danielle Oaks and husband Austin, of Elizabethton, Madison Guinn, of Elizabethton, Tia Sumner, of Bristol, Athena Sumner and Sophia Sumner, of Texas; three great-grandchildren, Lane Milhorn and Levi Milhorn, of Elizabethton and Addie Silcox, of Bristol; two brothers, Jerry Sumner and wife Junette and Steve Sumner, all of Elizabethton; special friend, Dee Cain; very special niece, Angie Vines and husband Bobby; nephew, Derek Sumner and wife Heather, of Chuckey; special aunts, Ruth Hagaman and Charlotte Carr, of Bristol, Virginia; step grandson, J.D. Huffine and wife Hannah.
A service to celebrate Larry’s life will be held at 7:00 pm, Friday, October 14, 2022 in the Chapel of Peace of Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton with Pastor Teddy Lewis officiating. The family will receive friends between the hours of 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm prior to the services on Friday.
The graveside service will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, October 15, 2022 in the Morrell Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be selected from his grandchildren. Everyone will meet at the cemetery at 9:45 am.
The family would like to say thank you to Dr. Colvett and his staff at Radiation Oncology and to Sarah Hammonds and Staff at Quality of Life Cancer Center for all their loving care and support. And a very special thank you to Dr. Daniel Paul and wife Barb for helping Larry through these tough times. Their dedication and respect was above expectations.
In lieu of flowers, Larry would want everyone to donate food, blankets, etc. to the Carter County Animal Shelter.
Words of love and sympathy may be sent to the family through the funeral home website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Home-Riverside Chapel-Elizabethton, (423) 542-2232, is honored to assist the family of Larry Gene “Papaw” Sumner.