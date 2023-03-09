JOHNSON CITY - Larry G. Honeycutt, 76, of Johnson City, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, following a tractor accident.

He was born on February 7, 1947, at the old Johnson City Memorial Hospital. He was a son of the late Paul John Honeycutt and Juanita Wise Honeycutt.

