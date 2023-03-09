JOHNSON CITY - Larry G. Honeycutt, 76, of Johnson City, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, following a tractor accident.
He was born on February 7, 1947, at the old Johnson City Memorial Hospital. He was a son of the late Paul John Honeycutt and Juanita Wise Honeycutt.
Larry worked for many years as a pipefitter at Eastman Chemical Company, though he spent his free time in recent years tinkering at Larry’s Small Engine Shop. He loved going to church and was a member of Cedar Grove Baptist Church as well as the Carter County Gideons.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by two siblings, Ronald Honeycutt and Frankie Ricker.
Survivors include: his wife of 40 years, Sue Reed Honeycutt; children, Matthew Honeycutt and Nicole Smithers; grandchildren, Kevin Honeycutt, Ashlee Honeycutt, and Mason Smithers; brother, Michael Honeycutt; as well as several nieces, nephews, and friends.
The family of Larry Honeycutt will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Friday, March 10, 2023, at Morris-Baker Funeral Home in the Dogwood Chapel. A funeral service will follow at 8:00 PM, officiated by Pastor Walker Robertson. Larry will be laid to rest the following day, Saturday, March 11th, at 2:00 PM in the Roselawn Memory Gardens. Those attending are asked to arrive at the graveside by 1:50 PM. Acting pallbearers will be George Ellis, Daniel Wood, Roger Banks, Mike Grindstaff, Jay Maggard, and Matthew Honeycutt, with the men of the Cedar Grove Baptist Church serving as honorary pallbearers.
While flowers will be accepted, the family directs memorial contributions to be made to the Cedar Grove Baptist Church, 353 Cedar Grove Road, Johnson City, TN 37601.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family via www.morrisbaker.com. Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Honeycutt family. (423) 282-1521