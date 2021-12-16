ELIZABETHTON - Larry Edgar Absher, 75, Elizabethton, passed away Tuesday, December 14, 2021 in the Sycamore Shoals Hospital. He was born February 8, 1946 in Elizabethton to the late Edgar R. & Ellen Crowe Absher. Larry served in the United States Marines. He was a retired roofer. He was of the Baptist Faith. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son: Laddie Absher and two brothers: Harry & Tommy Absher.
Survivors include his wife of 51 years: Arlene Frazier Absher. His Children: Larry (Holly) Absher and Ami Absher. Nine Grandchildren: Josh Absher, Morgan Absher, Niki Absher, Larry Jacob Absher, Axi Erickson, Olivia Absher, Matthew Erickson, Jamie Erickson and Chris Erickson. One Sister: Barbara Rumley. Several nieces and nephews. Several brothers and sisters-in-law including a special brother-in-law: Doug Frazier and a special friend: Judy Burrow.
A Celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Absher family.