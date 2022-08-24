MORGANTOWN, WV - Loving husband and father Larry E. Cross, 78, of Morgantown, WV inherited the keys to his final home and joined his wife, Lynette S. Cross on Monday, August 22, 2022, when he passed away at the Abundant Christian Living facility in Johnson City, TN after an extended battle with multiple health conditions.

He was born in Spencer, WV to the late James and Verlie Cross.

