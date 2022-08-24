MORGANTOWN, WV - Loving husband and father Larry E. Cross, 78, of Morgantown, WV inherited the keys to his final home and joined his wife, Lynette S. Cross on Monday, August 22, 2022, when he passed away at the Abundant Christian Living facility in Johnson City, TN after an extended battle with multiple health conditions.
He was born in Spencer, WV to the late James and Verlie Cross.
Like his wife Lynette, Larry loved to sing – something he did through the final weeks of her life. He was involved in music while growing up through school & church choirs. It was singing that introduced him to the love of his life – Lynette (she replaced him in a local gospel quartet when he left to join the Navy). Upon his return, they were wed and began their family in Morgantown, WV. Their love of singing continued as they formed a gospel quartet in Morgantown that took them, their family, and friends to many beautiful little (and big) churches throughout the Central Appalachian area. This time of his life fused two central loves for Larry – traveling to new places to meet and love new people AND singing in church of the beautiful love of Jesus Christ. A third love that was always central to Larry's discussions & reading was around that of cars. He grew up during a time (and in a place) when muscle cars were central to how he interacted with his group of friends. Finally, this story would not be complete without including what Larry & Lynette significantly loved during the second half of their lives – their animals. They both loved all animals, but especially cats. And it was these cats that provided them with so much love in their retirement. There are many furry friends (and Lynette) who were happy to see him when he entered the gates to his new mansion in heaven.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife Lynette and one sister, Edna Kiser.
She is survived by children Vicky Pyles and her husband Caleb Pyles, Brian Cross and his wife Patricia Amadio Cross; grandchildren Brianna & Kyleigh Pyles, and Emily Bowers Prescott Cross; niece Barbara Starcher Coward and her husband Joey Coward; nephew Stephen Kiser.
A private family ceremony will occur at Mountain Home National Cemetery. A link to the ceremony will be available on the Morris-Baker website, under Larry's obituary page by noon on Saturday, August 27th.