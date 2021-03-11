AND GOD MADE A FARMER……
ELIZABETHTON - Larry Dwight Reece, 70, Elizabethton, passed away Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at his residence after a courageous battle with cancer. A native of Carter County, he was a son of the late McDonald & Bernice Elliott Reece. He was preceded in death by the mother of his children: Carla Reece and daughter, Cindy Carlock. Dwight was a 1969 graduate of Unaka High School and Herman Robinson Vocational School. He was a lifelong cattle farmer. Dwight was cattleman of the year in 2009. He served with the 776th Maintenance Company during the Gulf War. He served 23 years in the National Guard. He was a member of Dashiell Masonic Lodge. Dwight attended Lynn Valley Baptist Church. He loved camping with his family.
Survivors include his wife: Debbie Whitson Reece. One Daughter & Son-In-Law; Kristie & Matt Carr. Three Grandchildren: Mattie Croy & husband Kaleb, Hannah Carr and Kylie Carr. One Great Grandson on the way. A Step-Son: David Jenkins of Chicago. Sister & Brother-In-Law: Donna & David Asher. Several nieces & nephews.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 14, 2021 in Memorial Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Dennis Wilson officiating. Honorary Pallbearers will be: Matt Carr, David Asher, Adam Asher, Mike Cole, Tim McAmis, Keith Bowers, Sr. and Robert Perry. The family would like to express a special “Thank You” to Abbie Harris and Megan Renfro. The family will receive friends from 3 to 4 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Friends may also visit at the residence of his daughter & son-in-law: Kristie & Matt Carr. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Reece family.