JOHNSON CITY - Larry Dean “Coach” Crumley, age 72, of Johnson City, TN passed away Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at Johnson City Medical Center. A native of Carter County, he was the son of the late Charles L “Jack” and Velsie Connor Crumley. He was a graduate of Happy Valley High School and East Tennessee State University. Larry was a teacher, head football coach and assistant principal at Happy Valley High School and also a teacher, coach and athletic director at Happy Valley Middle School. He was a faithful member of Fairview Baptist Church for 61 years. Larry was the president of the Carter County Cattlemen’s Association for 30 years and served on the Board of directors of Farm Bureau and Soil Conservation.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Doris McAmis and Susan Annette Rosenbalm; special aunt, Ruby Leonard and special cousin Ron Fannon. Those left to cherish his memory include the love of his life for 43 years, Johnnie Lyons; special step-daughter, Teresa Lyons, of Elizabethton; brother, Tom Crumley and wife Edna, of Johnson City; sister, Carolyn McNeil and husband Jerry, of Johnson City; special nieces, Tami Crumley, of New Jersey, Teri Crumley, of Johnson City and Tomi Crumley-Black, of NC; three special cousins, Shirley McGee, of Johnson City, Brent Fannon and family, of Johnson City, Wendy Treadway and husband Shawn and family, of Flag Pond; nephew, Mark McAmis; brothers-in-law, Sam McAmis and Chris Rosenbalm; special fur baby, Abbie and several other special cousins also survive.
A private graveside will be conducted at Happy Valley Memorial Park in the Mausoleum of Faith with Rev. Gary Roe, Dr. Paul Brown and Dr. Kenneth Jordan officiating. Active pallbearers are Richard Sutphin, Chris Mathis, Austin Hicks, Bo Slagle, Thomas Norris, Sage Haun, Seth Chesser and David Osborne. Honorary pallbearers will be members of Carter County Cattlemen’s Association, Carter County Soil Conservation board members, Farm Bureau board members, members of Fairview Baptist Church, friends, neighbors, former students, football players and faculty and staff of Happy Valley High School and Happy Valley Middle School.
Friends may call or come by Fairview Baptist Church, Watauga on Saturday, February 27, 2021 from the hours of 2:00PM and 6:00PM to sign the guest register book and view Mr. Crumley. The family will not be present during this time.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers, may make donations to Fairview Baptist Church building fund, 585 Watauga Rd, Watauga, TN or the Washington County Animal Shelter, 3411 N. Roan Street Johnson City, TN 37601.
