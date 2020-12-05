JOHNSON CITY - Larry Dale Smith, age 74 of Johnson City, TN passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Johnson City Medical Center. He was born in Elizabethton, TN and was the son of the late Kyle Franklin and Margaret Webb Smith.
Larry was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Thomas and Sarah Webb.
Those left to cherish his memory include several cousins, friends, neighbors and his furry pal “Honey Bunny”.
A graveside service to honor the life of Larry Dale Smith will be conducted at 1:00 pm Thursday, December 10, 2020, at Elk Mountain Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery, Newland, NC. Everyone will meet at the cemetery at 12:50 pm.
Due to the current COVID-19 regulations, our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. Please understand we will be following the State’s COVID guidelines. We also ask all guests and family members attending visitations and services to please bring and wear a mask.
Larry and his family are in the care of Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton, Office 423-542-2232, service information line, 423-543-4917