JOHNSON CITY - Larry Dale Gillin, 67 of Johnson City passed away Monday, August 10, 2020, at Sycamore Shoals Hospital.
Larry was a son of the late Roscoe and Gladys (Sherfey) Gillin.
He was also preceded in death by his beloved wife Patricia A. Gillin and his brother Bobby Gillin.
He attended Boones Creek Christian Church and Johnson City Freewill Baptist.
He was also a member of the Moose Lodge of Johnson City and Elks Lodge #825 of Johnson City.
Larry worked for Sammy’s Apex, Quality Exxon, and later retired from Browns Mill Towing. He was formerly a member of the Gray Volunteer Fire Department.
He enjoyed fishing, classic country music (especially Randy Travis), and playing the steel guitar.
Survivors include sons, Kevin Gillin and his wife Heather of Gray and Brad Gillin of Gray; grandson, Matthew Gillin; two very loving and caring sisters, Betty Edwards of Johnson City and Judy Walsh of Boones Creek; many nieces and nephews, as well as several cousins. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends!
Memorial Services are to be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may also be sent as a donation to Karing Hearts Cardiology charity; Kari’sHeartFoundation.org
