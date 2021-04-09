ERWIN - Larry D. Haun, age 73, of Erwin, passed away on Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Mission Hospital in Asheville, NC. Mr. Haun is a native of Unicoi County and a son of the late Clarence and Esther Smith Haun. Larry worked for Hoover Ball for 38 years and is of the Christian faith. He was a proud member of the NRA, a member of the National Wild Turkey Association, and was an avid hunter, traveling and hunting all over the United States and Africa. Mr. Haun also enjoyed fishing, ginseng hunting and attending his grandson’s ballgames and his granddaughter’s dance recitals.
Larry Haun leaves behind to cherish his memories: Children: Eric Haun and wife, Misty, Heather Haun Castaneda and wife, Olga, Mackey Casey; Grandchildren: Colton Haun, Dominique Haun, Sage Haun, Giovanna Castaneda, Eli Casey, Makala Casey, Grayson Castle, and Alexis Castle;Brothers: Johnny Haun, Calvin Haun; Nephews: Colin Haun, Shane Haun; Niece: Tara Odenthal; Special Niece: Jenna Galloway; And several other loving family members.
The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Larry D. Haun in a graveside committal service to be held at 3:00 pm on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 in Haun-White Cemetery, Rock Creek Community. Reverend Donald Ayers will officiate. A visitation period to share memories and offer support to the family will be held on Monday, April 12, 2021 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM in the Chapel of Valley Funeral Home. Those who wish to attend the committal service should meet at Valley Funeral Home by 2:30 PM on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 to go in procession to the cemetery. Serving as active pallbearers will be Colton Haun, Sage Haun, Jordon Haun, Shawn Galloway, Eli Casey, and Nick Johnson.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic we ask that anyone attending services wear a mask or face covering at all times and observe all social distancing guidelines.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net or on our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ValleyFuneralHomeErwin. These arrangements are made especially for the family and friends of Larry D. Haun through Valley Funeral Home, 1085 N. Main Ave., Erwin, 423-743-9187.