PEARL RIVER, LA - Larry C. Tester, a longtime resident of Pearl River, LA, passed away on August 18, 2021 at the age of 75. He was a native of Johnson City, TN, born on August 13, 1946 to his loving parents, the late Bert Tester and Madge McCurry Tester. Larry is the brother of Albert Tester of Palm Bay, FL. and Carolyn Huffine of Jonesborough TN. He was proceeded in death by his beloved wife of 46 years, Dr. Sarah A. Tester who passed in Dec. 2020.
Larry graduated from East Tennessee State University where he received a B.S. degree in Mathematics. Upon graduation, Larry served in the United States Army. After his service to his country, he worked for four different companies across the country including several years with BCBS in Chattanooga, TN. Larry retired from Ochsner Health Care in New Orleans as their Chief Security Officer.
After retirement, Larry enjoyed his membership with the Slidell Coffee Club and its many members, editor of neighborhood newsletter and volunteer work with various groups and organizations. He attended Aldersgate United Methodist Church in Slidell.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the staff of Ochsner Heart Transplant, Park Provence Assisted Living, and the Hospice team with Compassus. Larry will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Memories and condolences may be expressed at www.AudubonFuneralHome.com