JOHNSON CITY - Larry C. Reaves, lifelong resident of Johnson City, passed away on Friday, September 24, 2021. Son of the late Ray C. Reaves and Hazel Bowman Reaves, he was preceded in death by his wife Tonja Lee Reaves.
Larry received his formal education in the Johnson City School System where he was Drum Major of the Science Hill Band. Larry attended Steed College and East Tennessee State University where he made many friends and carried fond memories.
Following college, he opened Larry Reaves Photography Studio which operated downtown for many years. From there he moved to advertising with Ad Graphics Concepts. Larry then launched his forty-year career at Appalachian Funeral Home where he retired as a licensed Funeral Director and grief facilitator.
Over the years Larry served as President of the Johnson City Jaycees, State Director of the Tennessee Jaycees, and was named outstanding member of the Johnson City Jaycees. He was also a member of Johnson City Kiwanis Club. Larry served as the President of the Upper East Tennessee-Southwest Virginia Funeral Directors Association. He served two terms as President of the Johnson City Senior Center and two terms as Chairman of the Johnson City Senior Center Foundation Board. Larry was named to the Senior Center Wall of Fame and was a long-time ambassador of the Johnson City/Washington County Chamber of Commerce. Later Larry served on the Johnson City Sesquicentennial Commission which developed King Commons and the adventure playground.
Larry was a member of the Washington County Republican Women and a former member of the Washington County Republican Executive Committee. He was involved in the campaigns of Robert J. Good, Nat Winston, Howard Baker, Diana Harshbarger, and Phil Roe, whom he considers a close friend.
A big follower of East Tennessee State University, Larry was a true-blue fan of the Bucs and enjoyed attending football, basketball, and baseball games. Larry played several years for Johnson City Seaver's Bakery semi-pro baseball league. His other hobbies included photography and baseball, and his favorite place for serenity was Boone Lake. Many meditations were held on Jay's Boat Dock.
Larry was a member of Munsey Methodist Church and Central Baptist Church where he served as past Sunday School teacher and usher.
Survivors include his son Allan Reaves, and his wife Suzanne; Martha Patton Brown, the mother of their son, Allan; special grandchildren Noah, Tatum, and Cooper Reaves; cousins Ellen Rainwater and Bob Cox; many other cousins on both the Reaves and Bowman sides; and three step-daughters Jenna Beamer, Tiffany Holt, and Kaitlyn Harmon.
The funeral service to celebrate the life of Larry C. Reaves will be conducted on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at 3:30 pm from the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home, with The Reverend Michael Lester, officiating. Honorary pallbearers will be Don Arnold, Chuck Bowman, Bob Cox, Joe Grandy, Tom Hager, Diana Harshbarger, Richard Johnson, Dan Mahoney, Phil Roe, Bill Snodgrass, Tony Street, Gerald Thomas, Larry's former co-workers at Appalachian Funeral Home, Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors, past members of the Johnson City Jaycees, and members of the Science Hill Class of 1961.
For those who prefer, memorials may be made to the Music Department of Central Baptist Church, 300 North Boone Street, Johnson City, TN 37601.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.appfh.net.
Appalachian Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 800 E. Watauga Ave., Johnson City, TN 37601, is honored to serve the Reaves family. (928-6111)