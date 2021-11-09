KNOXVILLE - Larry B. Snodgrass, age 88, of Knoxville, TN, passed away on Thursday, November 4, 2021, after a brief illness. He honorably served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and attended ETSU. Larry retired from Ft. Sanders Regional Medical Center as Director of Risk Management 25 years ago. He was a stellar athlete who excelled in football, track, and diving at Science Hill High School in Johnson City. As an adult he loved tennis and became an avid golfer in retirement. He was a regular member of "Dew Busters" at Knoxville Municipal Golf Course.
Larry is preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Helen Snodgrass. He is survived by his wife, of 67 years, Janell Snodgrass; children, Beau Snodgrass (Jenny), Beth Neil (Bram), Matt Snodgrass, and Wes Snodgrass; grandchildren, Bramlett, Nick, Krista, Shelby, Elle, Jackson, and Arah; sisters, Sally Webb, Barbara Ellis, and Vicki Sayers; brother Jimmy Snodgrass, and a host of nieces and nephews.
The family will welcome friends at Trinity United Methodist Church, in Knoxville, on Thursday, November 11, 2021, from 5:00p.m. to 7:00p.m. The service will begin at 7:00p.m., masks are required if not fully vaccinated. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Larry's memory to Orange Grove Center, 615 Derby Street, Chattanooga, TN 37404 or Trinity United Methodist Church, 5613 Western Ave, Knoxville, TN 37921. Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865)6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com.