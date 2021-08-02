ELIZABETHTON - Larry Austin Vance, age 72, of Elizabethton, TN went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at Johnson City Medical Center. He was the son of the late Billy A. Vance and Vera Lee Julian Vance. Larry was the founder/owner of Advanced Heat Pump Systems and was still active in his business. He was a member of Beck Mountain Baptist Church and served as trustee, a sunday school teacher and worship leader. Larry was a Boy Scout Leader for over 20 years. He loved to share his knowledge of nature and had a mischievous and fun side to him. Larry enjoyed gospel bluegrass music. He enjoyed spending time at his cabin on Heaton Creek and cooking meals in his cook shack for family and friends. His family, church family and friends were the most important things in his life.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brothers, Ron Dale Vance and Danny Ray Vance. Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 49 years, Rosemary Perkins Vance, of the home; three children, Jon Wilson, of Nevada, Laura Lemberger and husband Kenneth, of Johnson City, and Michael Vance and wife Jennifer, of Johnson City; five grandchildren, Alani Peplow, and husband Theron, of Alaska, Kira Mousseau, of Texas, Richard Lemberger, of Elizabethton, Lillian Vance and Andrew Vance, both of Johnson City; three great-grandchildren, Audrey Peplow, Addelyn Peplow and Avenley Peplow, all of Alaska; one sister, Kappie Vance and husband Donald, of Newland North Carolina and many nieces and nephews also survive.
A service to honor the life of Larry Austin Vance will be conducted at 6:00 P.M. on Thursday, August 05, 2021 at Beck Mountain Baptist Church with Pastor Ronnie Campbell officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service between the hours of 4:00 P.M. and 6:00 P.M. on Thursday.
The graveside service and committal will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Friday, August 06, 2021 at Happy Valley Memorial Park. Active pallbearers will be Ed Perkins, David Perkins, Frank Perkins, Richard Lemberger, Roy Dale Vance and Andrew Vance. Honorary pallbearers are his special friends, Donald Vance, Bob Phillips, Kyle Stout and Brian Campbell. Those who will be attending the graveside are asked to meet at Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton at 9:15 A.M. to go in procession to the cemetery.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to Beck Mountain Baptist Church, 2797 Siam Rd, Elizabethton, TN 37643.
