JONESBOROUGH - Larry Alan Phillips, age 63, of Jonesborough, Tennessee, went to be with the Lord on Friday, July 29, 2022, at the Johnson City Medical Center.
Larry was born on January 3, 1959, to the late Clarence Harold Phillips and Wanda Mae Morelock Phillips in Johnson City. He graduated from David Crockett High School. Larry worked in sales at PepsiCo for over 35 years, until his retirement.
Larry was an avid golfer, he enjoyed watching NASCAR, and he loved spending time with his grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by his sister, Brenda Gray.
Those left to cherish his memory include his daughter, Krista Watson (and David Tanner); son, Bradly Phillips (and Crystal Byers); grandchildren, Alyssa and Kassidy Watson, Dakota and Noah Tanner, Caleb Rogers, Katie Money, Ashley and Madison Byers; brother, Jeff (and Susie) Phillips; special nieces, Maggie Berry and Sara Phillips; several additional nieces and nephews; and the mother of his children, Mary Broyles Kinley.
Larry’s family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 pm on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at Morris-Baker Funeral Home with a funeral immediately following the visitation, beginning at 7:00 pm, under the direction of Pastor John Moore. The committal service will be the following day, Wednesday, August 3 at 2:00 pm at Monte Vista Memorial Park. There will be a procession leaving from Morris-Baker at 1:50 pm.
Pallbearers will include Bradly Phillips, Brian Lott, Tony Broyles, David Tanner, Caleb Rogers, Jeff Phillips, and Mike Tadlock.