JONESBOROUGH - Larry Alan Phillips, age 63, of Jonesborough, Tennessee, went to be with the Lord on Friday, July 29, 2022, at the Johnson City Medical Center.

Larry was born on January 3, 1959, to the late Clarence Harold Phillips and Wanda Mae Morelock Phillips in Johnson City. He graduated from David Crockett High School. Larry worked in sales at PepsiCo for over 35 years, until his retirement.