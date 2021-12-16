LIMESTONE - Larry Alan "Hog" Adams, age 73, of Limestone passed away at The Waters of Johnson City Wednesday December 15, 2021. Mr. Adams was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He was a retired member of The International Brotherhood of Boiler Makers Local #453, A US Army Veteran, and a Born-Again Child of God of Christain Faith. He was survived by his wife of 31 yrs: Lynda Adams, son and daughter-in-law: Larry II and Bobbie Adams, 1 daughter and son-in-law: Kimberly and Jon Lemmons, step children: Clinton Taylor, Debbie Taylor, Becky and Scott Arnold, grandchildren: Larry III and Abby Adams, Jeffrey Shell, Jonathan and Miranda Shell, Kayla Lemmons, Nathan Lemmons, Hartley Lemmons, Tucker Lemmons, Jackson Lemmons, Nicholas Aiken, Ashlea Laughlin, Heath Swatzell, Samantha Arnold, Jessika Arnold, Carrie and Tylynn Horton, Zackary and Leah Rogers, Jessie Riddle, Rebekah Strong, Elizabeth Arnold, Nate Arnold, Jacob Arnold, very special great grandchildren: Gage Alan Adams, Wyatt Bohanan, Abby Bohanan, Demrie Renae Horton, Coleton James Rogers, Larry Alan Adams IV, Havic Lincoln Keith Dockery, Delaney Mae Horton, 2 brothers and sisters-in-law: Bill "Shotgun" and Marlene Adams, Robert and Donna Adams, sister: Linda Lowery, several nieces and nephews, special longtime friend: Bobby Wells. He was preceded in death by his parents: Robert Glenn and Emma Adams. Special Thanks to the staff and care at The Waters of Johnson City. The family will receive friends 6-8pm Friday at Jeffers Funeral Chapel at Afton, the funeral service will be held at 11am Saturday in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Roger Ealey, interment will follow in GraceLand Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Robert Caraway, Tylann Horton, Troy Johnson, Michael Johnson, Michael Wilburn, Cory Wilburn. Military Honors will be conducted by the Greene County Honor Guard.