SUMMERVILLE, SC - Landon Jones, 84 of Summerville, South Carolina, died Monday, January 24, 2022 at the Summerville Medical Center. He was a native of Yancey County, NC, son of the late Guy and Audrey Rey Jones.
Landon was a retired sheet metal worker. He had worked for the Daniels Contruction Company, the Naval Shipyards and retired from Camp Lejune.
He was of Baptist faith.
Landon was a handyman at home. He enjoyed visiting flea markets and mostly, spending time with his family.
In addition to his parents, a son Landon Michael Jones and a daughter Sandra Jones, both preceded him in death.
Those left to cherish his memory; his wife of fifty years, Norma Davenport Jones; son Stephen Phillip Jones; daughter Wendy Jeanine Thomas; grandson Nicholas Jones Thomas; four granddaghters Lindsey Nicole Moore, Audrey Rhea Jones Mitchell, McKenzie Faye Thomas and Samantha Lee Tackett; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, January 30, 2022 from 12:00 pm until 1:00 pm in the Dogwood Chapel of the Morris-Baker Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 1:00 pm under the direction of his nephew Pastor Danny Wayne Osborne. A committal service is scheduled for 2:00 pm in the Monte Vista Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.
Memories and condolences may be shared via www.morrisbaker.com.
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City is serving the Jones family. (423) 282-1521.