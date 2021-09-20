ELK PARK, NC - Lana Sue Chance Peters, 63, Elk Park, NC, died unexpectedly on Thursday, September 16, 2021, at the Watauga Medical Center, Boone, NC, following a brief illness.
Sue was a native of Washington County, TN, and a daughter of the late John Grover Chance and Alicetean Anna Richardson Norris.
She worked most of her adult life in Management with local convenient stores.
Sue loved playing Bingo with her friends, and going to thrift stores.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first love and father to her oldest daughter, Johnnie Hall Heaton, a daughter, Brandy Leigh Peters, granddaughter, Jada Brooke Peters, one brother, Gordon Chance, two sisters, Mary Ann “Smokey” Oler and Loretta Huffman.
Sue is survived by a daughter, Serena Ann Heaton Miller and husband Michael, Elizabethton; two grandchildren, Michayla Alicetean Woodby and husband Seth, Elizabethton, Nicholas Walter Miller, Elizabethton; four brothers, Bill Bare, Johnson City, Donnie Bare and wife Lisa, Watauga, John Chance, Jonesborough, Bruce Chance and fiancé Penny, Kingsport; three sisters, Linda Ayers, Greene County, Gloria Burrell, Johnson City, Trish Clawson and husband Charles, Elk Park; two very special friends, Barb Blair and Peggy Barlow.
The funeral service will be held Thursday, September 23, 2021, at 7:00 P.M., at Rivers Edge Fellowship, 1200 19-E Bypass, Elizabethton, TN 37643, with Pastor Ricky Jones, officiating.
The family will receive friends at the church Thursday prior to the service from 5:00-7:00 P.M.
The graveside committal service will be held Friday at 1:00 P.M., in Chucky Community Cemetery. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Those planning to attend are to meet at the cemetery by 12:50 P.M. Friday.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.appfh.net.
Appalachian Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Johnson City, is honored to serve the Peters family. (423)928-6111