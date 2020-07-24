1 Timothy 4: 7-8
I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith:
Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day: and not to me only, but unto all them also that love his appearing.
ELIZABETHTON - L.D. (Lester Dean) Adams, age 85, of Elizabethton, Tennessee passed away on July 23, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family and friends following a brief illness. L. D. was born on August 6, 1934 in Marion, North Carolina to the late Z.V. “Zeb” Adams, Sr. and Flora (Price) Adams. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Michael Adams; and a grandson, Daniel Adams.
L.D. worked as a market manager for Winn Dixie Food Stores for over 40 years, beginning in Marion, NC, then Greenville, TN and ended his career in his hometown of Elizabethton, TN. L.D. enjoyed meeting people during his career, and stated it was the thing he enjoyed the most, and as a result of being a friend, made many loyal customers over the years, and lasting friendships with fellow employees.
L.D. enjoyed fishing immensely and spent many hours after retirement with his special friends – Mack Roller and John Pansock on the lakes of East Tennessee, as well as anyone who was willing to go fishing.
L.D. would want you to know his greatest accomplishment in life would be accepting Jesus Christ as his personal savior, and doing the best to serve him daily. L.D. was a faithful member of Brick Christian Church, and also served in several churches as deacon, elder, Sunday School teacher, and treasurer.
L.D. leaves his wife of 32 years, Jackie (Parker) Adams; his children, Sandra Heaton (David), Larry Adams (Brenda), Paul Adams (Lisa) and Amanda Shingleton (Chris); step son, Chris Galliher; his grandchildren, Michael Adams, Colt Adams (Rhonda), Brittaney Adams, Jacob Adams, Andrew Tipton, Josh Heaton (Andrea), Jessica Heaton, Justin Adams, Sam Adams (Rachel), Katie Suggs (Justin), Hannah Adams, Jordan Adams, Zach Galliher, and Abby Galliher. L.D. was also blessed with several great grandchildren; two brothers, Denzil Adams (Margaret) and Frank Adams; a sister, Janice McClure; a sister-in-law, Judy White; and a nephew, Joe White (Melanie).
Special thanks to Megan Renfro and the staff at Amedysis Home Health for the loving kindness and compassion given to L.D. Also, all the friends that have visited and been so gracious during this time.
Friends may come by Tetrick Funeral Home of Elizabethton between the hours of 1:00 PM until 4:30 PM on Saturday, July 25, 2020 to sign the guest register book. Friends may also register their attendance from 9:00 AM until the service hour of 2:00 PM on Sunday, July 26, 2020.
A service to honor L.D.’s life will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Sunday, July 26, 2020 in the Chapel of Peace at Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton with Pastor Ernie Depew, officiating. Music will be provided by Larry Adams, Michael Adams, Bobby Heaton and Jimmy Dunn.
The graveside service will follow at Happy Valley Memorial Park. Active pallbearers will be made up of his grandsons and Chris Shingleton, and Chris Galliher. Honorary pallbearers will be John Pansock and the men of Brick Christian Church.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Cater County is mandating that all citizens who live in or visit Carter County wear masks in public. In keeping in accordance with this mandate, all visitors to the visitation / funeral service are required to wear a mask/ and or facial covering. Also, social distancing recommendations will be observed.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers, may make donations to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Online condolences may be shared with the family on our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com
L.D. and his family are in the care of Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton. Office 423-542-2232, service information line, 423-543-4917.