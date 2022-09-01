On Wednesday, August 31, 2022, our beloved father, grandfather, great grandfather and father-in-law, Kyle H. Gouge, went home to be with his wife and his Lord from the Johnson City Medical Center at the age of 88. Kyle was born in Elizabethton, Tennessee on January 1, 1934, a son of the late Harold and Mattie (Nidiffer) Gouge. In addition to his parents, Kyle was also preceded in death by his beloved wife of 69 years, Phyllis Marie Nave Gouge, on November 1, 2021; two brothers, Duard Gouge and Wayne Gouge; and one sister, Evelyn Gouge Hodge.

Kyle was a man of strong Christian faith who was ready to meet his Savior and be joined again to his loving wife, Phyllis. Kyle had a wonderful work ethic and was very hardworking. He retired from UNIVAC after 30 years service before working for Siemens for a period of time. He was very knowledgeable in his field of computer technology and was a wonderful provider for his beloved family. Kyle formally attended Hunter First Baptist Church. Those who knew Kyle knew he was a true family man who was honest, truthful and upstanding in his community. Kyle also enjoyed fishing and hunting with his son, but most of all he enjoyed his time making memories with his family.

