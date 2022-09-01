On Wednesday, August 31, 2022, our beloved father, grandfather, great grandfather and father-in-law, Kyle H. Gouge, went home to be with his wife and his Lord from the Johnson City Medical Center at the age of 88. Kyle was born in Elizabethton, Tennessee on January 1, 1934, a son of the late Harold and Mattie (Nidiffer) Gouge. In addition to his parents, Kyle was also preceded in death by his beloved wife of 69 years, Phyllis Marie Nave Gouge, on November 1, 2021; two brothers, Duard Gouge and Wayne Gouge; and one sister, Evelyn Gouge Hodge.
Kyle was a man of strong Christian faith who was ready to meet his Savior and be joined again to his loving wife, Phyllis. Kyle had a wonderful work ethic and was very hardworking. He retired from UNIVAC after 30 years service before working for Siemens for a period of time. He was very knowledgeable in his field of computer technology and was a wonderful provider for his beloved family. Kyle formally attended Hunter First Baptist Church. Those who knew Kyle knew he was a true family man who was honest, truthful and upstanding in his community. Kyle also enjoyed fishing and hunting with his son, but most of all he enjoyed his time making memories with his family.
Those left to cherish Kyle’s memory include three children, Jeffrey Gouge, Debbie Teague and Lois (Clifford) Hyder; his sister, Norma Jean Elliott; his grandchildren, Melanie Williams, Michele (Mike) Robitaille, Ronnie Wilson and Amy (Jason) Eggers; his great grandchildren, Mason Williams, Caitlyn Wilson, Chandler Williams, Adrienne Henegar, Marcus Robitaille, Ethan Robitaille, Autumn Henegar, Cassidy Wilson and Kelsie Robitaille. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
A celebration of Kyle’s life will be conducted at 2:30 PM on Saturday, September 3, 2022, in the Chapel of Peace at Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton with Reverend Jamie Ferguson and Reverend Rusty Verran officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until 2:30 PM in the funeral home chapel prior to the service on Saturday.
The graveside service will follow in the Wilson Cemetery (Stoney Creek Community of Elizabethton). Active pallbearers will be Clifford Hyder, Ronnie Wilson, Jason Eggers, Mike Robitaille, Ethan Robitaille, Michael Adkins and Lane Garland. Honorary pallbearers will be Mason Williams, Chandler Williams and Marcus Robitaille.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of the 2700 floor at the Johnson City Medical Center, and a special thanks to his nurses, Jeff, Robert and Danielle for the compassionate care shown to Kyle and his family during his illness.
Words of love and sympathy may be sent to the family through the funeral home website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Home-Riverside Chapel-Elizabethton, (423) 542-2232 is honored to serve the family of Kyle H. Gouge.