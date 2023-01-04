Kyle Chester Jones died December 19, 2022 at the age of 85. He was born March 3, 1937 to parents Lois Trivette Jones (d. 2007) and Frederick H. Jones (d. 1986). He was preceded in death by his sister, Taru Jones (d. 1998), and his brother Paul Jones (d. 2008).

Kyle leaves behind daughters Michele Jones Greene and Kyla Jones Sipprell; granddaughters Blake Leggett, Avery Leggett, Cayson Sipprell, Caleigh Sipprell, Jessie Leggett, and Tyler Leggett; sister Paulette Ward and her husband Harold; and several nephews and nieces.