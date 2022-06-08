ERWIN - Kyle Berry, age 69, of Erwin, passed away on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Johnson City Medical Center. Kyle is a son of the late Arnold and Frances Berry. He enjoyed cars, racing and fishing. Kyle attended Canah Chapel Freewill Baptist Church. He was formerly employeed by Nave’s Auto and retired from the City of Johnson City. In addition to his parents, Kyle is preceded in death by his brother, Bill Berry.
Kyle Berry leaves behind to cherish his memory: wife of 25 years Kathy Berry; step children: Brian and Bethany; brother: Johnny Berry and wife Kathy; sister: Debbie Ray and husband Floyd; 5 grandchildren; special grandson: Thomas Savage; special niece: Mandy Hensley and husband, Dwayne; nephews: Jeff Berry, Doug Berry and Kevin Berry; special great niece: Makayla Hensley; special great nephew: Garrett Hensley; sister-in-law: Janie Berry; and best friend: Toby Bennett.
The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Kyle Berry in a memorial service to be held at 4:00 pm on Sunday, June 10, 2022 at Canah Chapel Freewill Baptist Church. Reverend Mark Simmons will officiate. A visitation period to share memories and offer support to the family will begin at 3:00 pm on Sunday, June 10, 2022 and will continue until service time at Canah Chapel Freewill Baptist Church.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ValleyFuneralHomeErwin.