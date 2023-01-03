Psalm 27:14, Wait on the Lord: be of good courage, and He shall strengthen thine heart; wait, I say, on the Lord.

JOHNSON CITY - Kristie Marie Ellis, age 65, of Johnson City, Tennessee, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 31, 2022 at the Johnson City Medical Center. She was born in Maryville, Tennessee, a daughter of Kyle Whitlock and Carol Glutting Whitlock.