Psalm 27:14, Wait on the Lord: be of good courage, and He shall strengthen thine heart; wait, I say, on the Lord.
JOHNSON CITY - Kristie Marie Ellis, age 65, of Johnson City, Tennessee, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 31, 2022 at the Johnson City Medical Center. She was born in Maryville, Tennessee, a daughter of Kyle Whitlock and Carol Glutting Whitlock.
Kristie graduated from Goshen College in Indiana with a Bachelor’s of Science in Nursing. She then went to New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary and received a Master’s degree in Adult Religious Education. She worked 37 years as a Registered Nurse and the last 31 years at the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center. She was a member of Flagpond Baptist Church having served alongside her husband Reverend James William Ellis. She enjoyed serving in the children’s ministry and a host of other various ministries. She loved scrapbooking, reading and working in flowers of which the Iris was her favorite.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband of 45 years, Reverend James William Ellis; one daughter, Susan Ellis; one sister, Jana Hyle and husband Sean; three brothers, Mark Whitlock and wife Sheila, Terry Whitlock and wife Barrie, and Kevin Whitlock; one sister-in-love, Carlyn Ellis Kell; and several nieces and nephews.