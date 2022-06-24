ELIZABETHTON - Kristi Lea Stout Champion, 49, Elizabethton, passed away Wednesday, June 22, 2022 in the Sycamore Shoals Hospital. She was born June 5, 1973 in Elizabethton. Kristie was a graduate of Elizabethton High School and East Tennessee State University. She had a Masters Degree in Clinical Psychology. She was a member of Big Spring Church of Christ. She was preceded in death by her Maternal Grandparents: Duke & Margaret Little Arney and her Paternal Grandparents: James M. & Maxine Campbell Stout, also an aunt, Sherry Simerly a cousin Kevin Arney and a uncle Sam Humphrey.
Survivors include her husband: Randy Champion, Her Parents: Dennis & Nancy Arney Stout. Her Aunts & Uncles Betsy “Bate” Humphrey, Ken (Linda) Arney, Marie (Dale) Johnson, Kay Stout, Debbie Stout, David Stout and Vickie Tipton. Also her many dogs.
It was her wish to be cremated and no services are planned.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Champion family.