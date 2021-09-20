Teachers’ Prayer …. Lord, let me be just what they need. If they need someone to trust, let me be trustworthy. If they need sympathy, let me sympathize. If they need love, (and they do need love), let me love, in full measure.
HAMPTON - Kristi J. Davenport, age 48, of Hampton, Tennessee passed away unexpectedly in Sycamore Shoals Hospital on Saturday, September 18, 2021. She was born on November 26, 1972 in Elizabethton, Tennessee to Smith Davenport and the late Shelby Finney Davenport. In addition to her mother, she was also preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Smith and Pearl Davenport and her maternal grandparents, Donald and Ida Finney.
Kristi was a 1991 graduate of Hampton High School and later graduated from East Tennessee State University where she received her Master’s Degree. Kristi was an intricate member of Union Baptist Church in Hampton, where she helped with mission trips and the children’s classes. She was employed by the Carter County School Systems for many years and loved by every member of the student body and faculty alike. Most recently she served as the Art teacher at Hampton Elementary but had also been a teacher for both 5th Grade English and 8th Grade English and was also a reading specialist. No doubt Kristi had an impact on all people, both in the education system and in the community. Kristi loved Disney movies and collectibles, she loved spending time with her nephew and nieces, her family, her school kids and her friends. She was a special lady that will be forever remembered and missed.
Those left to remember and cherish Kristi’s memories, in addition to her father include her sisters and brothers-in-law, Angie and Ed McNeil, Danielle and Tim Rogers; her brothers and sisters-in-law, Chris and Cathy Davenport and Jason and Jamie Davenport; her nieces, Erin McNeil, Hayle Davenport, Ryleigh Nickles, Dru Nickles, Layla Rogers, Shelby Davenport, Lucy Rogers, Makayla Ratcliffe, and Stella Davenport; one nephew, Hunter Davenport; one great niece, Addisyn McNeil; four aunts, Lorna Wilson, Mary Lou Boggs, Liddie Lewis, Barbara Finney and Peggy Davenport; and one uncle, Sonny Deal. Many cousins, students, teachers, friends and neighbors also survive.
A private celebration of life service will be conducted livestream in the Chapel of Peace at Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton with Reverend Ray Green, Dr. Wesley Duncan and Mr. Matthew Pollock officiating. Music will be provided by Mrs. Ellen Pollock. To view the service livestream, please visit our website at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com and click on Kristi’s obituary. The livestream will start promptly at 12:00 PM on Tuesday, September 21, 2021. At the top of her obituary will be a link, click on the link and the service will start to play.
A private graveside will follow in the Whitehead Cemetery in the Little Milligan Community of Butler. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Honorary pallbearers will be the staff and student body of Hampton Elementary School and all of Kristi’s many many friends.
The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff of Sycamore Shoals ICU for the exceptional care and love shown to Kristi and her family during her illness.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers are asked to make donations to Hampton Elementary School (Art Program), 408 Highway 321, Hampton, Tennessee 37658.
