A Beautiful Life of Strength and Dignity Woven Through Proverbs 31:25
“She is clothed with strength and dignity, and she laughs without fear of the future.”
On April 1, 1987, God gifted the world with a humble manifestation of his creation. His unique and wonderfully made masterpiece, Kristen Danielle Taylor Spencer, born to Robert and Sylvia Taylor. Kristen grew in beauty, wisdom, intelligence and strength. She accepted Jesus at an early age at Friendship Baptist Church in Johnson City, Tennessee. As she grew and developed into a lovely young lady, she demonstrated her love for Jesus remaining active until her quiet transition on September 24, 2021.
During Kristen’s high school years, she was known for her basketball skills she inherited from her dad, Bobby T. She loved being mentored by her big brother Robbie and continuously exhibited strength as she served as Co-Captain of the SHHS Lady Toppers Team.
She was educated in the Johnson City School System where she graduated from the Science Hill High School in 2005 with honors. Kristen had a thirst for knowledge and was determined to accomplish her goals by receiving her Bachelor of Science degree in Public Health Administration in 2009 from East Tennessee State University and earning a Masters of Public Health in 2019 where she also received a distinct award for having the highest-grade point average of online students. More recently, on December 19, 2019, she graduated from the Tennessee Department of Human Resources Accelerated Leadership Institute Cohort 3. She never failed to honor God for every achievement, acknowledging that HE kept her strong.
Kristen applied her education and her skills serving the State of Tennessee Department of Health as Public Information Officer (PIO) for The Northeast Regional Health Office and was featured in the Johnson City Press in 2020 for her accomplishments and service to the community. Kristen unceasingly demonstrated strength and resilience through receiving a diagnosis of breast cancer in 2020. From the beginning of her journey until her eternal rest, she never gave in as she remained faithful serving the State of Tennessee working from home and lovingly caring for her family. She ran the race aiming to win! (1 Cor 9:26)
She was joined in holy matrimony on October 2, 2010, eleven years ago today to her high school sweetheart, John Jacob Spencer. They were blessed with two sons, Jayden and Grant. Her joy for family shined as she creatively and faithfully planned family birthday parties, trips, vacations, and holiday events. She was a devoted mother and reared her children in the admonition of the Lord. She lived to see both sons baptized. What a blessing! Above all Kristen loved God and continued to demonstrate her love through serving in the church nursery and vacation bible school alongside her husband. She served her community by writing grants for Health Fairs. She also displayed concern for teenage girls by serving on the Biannual Johnson City Debutante Ball. Her love for her family, church and community was simply a reflection of God’s love and she now lives eternally in His presence.
Kristen leaves her legacy of love to her husband and two sons, and her devoted parents, Robert and Sylvia Taylor, brother Robert Taylor, Jr. (LaDonna), Grandfather Eli Daniels (Doc), God Parents The late Rev. Dr. C. H. Charlton and Mrs. Janet Charlton, mother-in-love, Peggy Spencer Crumwell, Uncles and Aunts Bentley Daniels(Pam), Stanley Daniels(Donna), Robin Daniels all of Johnson City, Carol Fields(Steve), Telford, Elaine Holloway( William) Chattanooga, Toyeka Wallace (Brian) Elizabethton, and especially her Double Doodle pet dog, Faith.
She was preceded in death by her maternal Grandmother, Aleice Daniels and her Paternal grandmother, Geraldine Taylor. Kristen’s quiet strength will be left to many other cousins, friends, church, and community members for years to come.
A public Interment will be held at Washington County Memory Gardens on Saturday October 2, 2021 at 2:30pm. The family will have a private service prior to the Interment.
The Funeral Service will be streamed live on the Friendship Baptist Church YouTube Channel and on Facebook @FriendshipBaptistChurchJC
Professional services provided by Birchette Mortuary Inc., 219 E. Millard St. Johnson City, TN. 423-926-6013 http://www.birchettemortuary.com